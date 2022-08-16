19th century former parochial house with a modern twist in a peaceful Wexford village for sale at €1.25 million

Cleariestown Hall has been listed for sale with Kehoe & Associates in Wexford at a price of €1.25 million.

BUILT in 1877, there’s a great sense of history within the walls of Cleariestown Hall. Formerly an old parochial house, this four bedroom detached home with stunning grounds and gardens is brought to the market by Kehoe & Associates Wexford, who are confident that the unique nature of the property more than justifies the hefty price tag of €1.25 million.

The imposing home is tucked away behind electric gates in the sleepy south Wexford village, situated 12km south-west of Wexford town.

Situated on a site of just over an acre, selling agent Colum Murphy of Kehoe & Associates describes it as “deceptively spacious and very well designed”. Outside, the property features stunning grounds of formal gardens, informal gardens and even a potting shed for the green-fingered prospective buyer.

A protected structure, the house itself comprises of four bedrooms, four reception rooms, cloak rooms, WC, and ample utility room. The ceiling heights are a notable feature throughout the property and also of particular note are the fireplaces and ceiling covings, as well as the working shutters and sash windows.

"The accommodation is well laid out with a high degree of flexibility,” Mr Murphy said. “This house is particularly light and airy and there is a fine utility room. The fitted kitchen is of a very standard with a large breakfast bar/island unit. There is an oil fired AGA, with gas top. The accommodation is laid out over two storeys and has undergone an extensive programme of renovation and redecoration by the current owner to create a magnificent home which is fit for contemporary living.”

However, one feature of the house stands out in particular.

"One of the main selling features to this property is the magnificent garden room and entrance foyer which contribute an additional c. 65 sq.m,” he said. “This light-filled ‘garden room’ provides a perfect setting for entertainment with a large working fireplace and bi-folding doors leading directly to the walled garden.”

Undoubtedly, a stunning a peaceful setting, it’s hoped that the property will pique the interest of any millionaires looking for an idyllic country retreat. For more details, contact Kehoe & Associates Wexford.