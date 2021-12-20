16 days of action heightens awareness of hidden pandemic

After 16 days of action, in which it continued to raise awareness of domestic violence and how we can tackle this issue, the Wexford Soroptimists raised its ‘Orange the World’ flag at County Hall in Carricklawn. President Niamh Tierney, aided by Cathaoirleach of Wexford County Council, Barbara Anne Murphy, hoisted the flag in the wind for all to see over the weekend while the soroptimists stood together in solidarity for this project.

Barbara Harrison of the Wexford Soroptimists explained what the 16 days of action, which took place from November 25 to December 10, had been about, “We were out every day, promoting ourselves and the campaign, which is a worldwide and seeks to eliminate violence against women and girls,” said Barbara.

In addition to setting up a GoFundme for the Wexford Women’s Refuge which raised €1500, Barbara said the group had managed to get across the seriousness of a problem which has become a pandemic in its own right. “This is our fourth year doing it and getting the message out there and it’s being done all over the world. People are becoming more aware of the issues, and realising that during Covid there was a tandem pandemic of abuse because people were at home, they were anxious and locked down.

It needs to lead to action now, the local councillors gave us great support throughout the campaign, Deputy Verona Murphy and Councillor Maura Bell were very high profile throughout it, they understood what it was about. We hope this leads to a political response, there hasn’t been extra funding for the support of women’s refuges in any of the last two budgets, how can we deal with this tsunami of abuse without additional support?”