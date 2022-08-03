€1.5m new fire station in New Ross brings modern comforts with a nod to the past

The new fire station for the New Ross district offers improved fire fighting facilities, more comfort for the crews and a community facility.

Costing over €1.5m the three bay fire station is a major step up in terms of space and technology from the Michael Street station which was built in 1986.

During a tour of the station by Chief Fire Officer Paul L’Estrange and fire officer Andrew Walsh, council officials and the local media got a chance to see how calls come in, and learn about all of the processes that are thought through on the way to an incident within the district.

A contract was signed with Kevin Thorpe Ltd. in early May 2021 and works commenced on site on May 24 of that year, concluding in May.

The single-storey 7,000sq ft building consists of staff offices including a watch room, lecture room, staff facilities and equipment storage rooms, as well as an the appliance bay area with training tower and ancillary accommodation including all associated site works comprising a new entrance, all services and drainage connections, vehicular access, parking and boundary treatments.

Meanwhile plans are underway to relocate the current Ambulance Bay to the fire station premises on Michael Street to provide improved facilities for the town's ambulance crew.

The doors were let down at the station for the last time on June 10, fireman Tommy McGarr posting on Facebook at the time: “Doors let down for the final time as the trucks and everything else moved to the new fire station. A lot of memories left behind but never forgotten of great men and women who served time there. It will now be occupied by the ambulance service in time, who go hand in hand with ourselves which is fitting and they will be surrounded by great neighbours and community in Michael Street as we were for years . Now to keep old traditions alive and make new memories in a state-of-the-art station.”

Located at Bosheen, New Ross, beside Hewitsland recycling centre, the station has been occupied ever since by a crew of 11, with Mr L’Estrange working from his office there one or two days a week.

Surrounded by wildflowers grown by council staff, the station is tucked away from the main road, the only issue being fire tenders meeting traffic sometimes – coming from the recycling centre, whose drivers are unaware of the vehicles coming from their left.

A further recruitment campaign is beginning in the coming weeks to attract three more people to the role.

During the tour we were shown a technology room where call logs are recorded and preliminary incident reports printed out having been issued from the control room in Dublin. This is where firemen are alerted through their pagers, often arriving within three minutes for call outs.

Mr L’Estrange said there is a slight improvement in response times due to the ne location, with one crew member living 30 seconds away!

There are nods to the old station and its predecessor at the ‘Fish House’ on the quay throughout the building, showing the crew’s love for their work.

Most noteworthy is a 60-year-old 31ft ladder which has pride of place high on a wall in the entrance hallway.

There is also an old siren dating back to the 1800s which was no top of The Tholsel building which is currently being polished up and might be able to be repaired.

With an A1 rating the new building offers more comfort for the crew, who also have great clothes drying equipment and shower facilities.

Mr L’Estrange said along with being a modern fire service building, the facility also acts as a community building, which can be used for meetings, once requests are made. It also boasts universal disability friendly toilets and unisex facilities.

Mr L’Estrange said the role of a fireman or woman is paid better than many people think and is ideal for community minded people. He said the New Ross based retained firefighters earned €27,375 on average last year. “They could have claimed the jobseekers allowance on top of that if they were not working elsewhere within the council or otherwise.”

Mentioning opportunities in further education, half funded by Wexford County Council, as an example of another benefit of taking on the role, Mr L’Estrange said the council has supported a new degree which is being officered by the South East Technological University

With call outs up 10pc on last year, the fire crew has had to sacrifice holiday time to maintain cover, a sacrifice acknowledged by Mr L’Estrange in the muster room where firemen change into their protective clothing.

"The onus and commitment on the team goes up drastically so credit to the guys.”

Our next stop is the breathing apparatus room where tanks are filled at a compressor machine. There is a screen in the muster room where incident details are shown which is linked to the Eastern Regional Control Centre.

Mr L’Estrange said detail is everything, adding that pre inspections of buildings means fire fighters know which parts of the buildings to prioritise in the case of businesses and facilities, adding that a targeted approach is decided upon, often on the way to a call out.

Mr Walsh praised the 11 man crew for their dedication, saying: “It’s fairly easy to be in charge of a call here because the lads are so good at what they do,” attributing this to years of experience and training.

Mr L’Estrange agreed, saying: “The fire service mops up society’s dirty issues.”

New Ross Fire Brigade’s three responding fire appliances are kept outside in the bays. Capable of carrying 1,800 litres of water each, the trucks are complimented by an 800 litre water tanker and an emergency response vehicle. Cutting equipment is brought to the scene of every accident, with additional equipment for multi-vehicle accidents readily available.

Mr L’Estrange thanked the department for funding upgrades to the equipment not only in New Ross, but across Co Wexford over recent years, adding that 14 vehicles have come on stream.

"We wouldn’t be able to provide the level of service that we can without these vehicles.”

A generator is based at the facility in case of a power outage, a first for the New Ross crew and something other crews across the county can expect to see at their stations by the end of this year.

Mr L’Estrange said proactive measures are being taken to protect people in their homes, where most fires occur.