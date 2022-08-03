Wexford

€1.5m new fire station in New Ross brings modern comforts with a nod to the past

Recruitment drive to begin for three €35k plus fire service jobs

Alex, Abbie and Farrah Whelan from Ballycullane in a fire truck. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
27/7/2022 Visit to new fire station. From left; Cllr Michael Whelan, Andrew Walsh, Paul La Strange chief fire officer, Cathaoirleach Michael Sheehan, Ger Walsh and Eamonn Hore. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
27/7/2022 Visit to new fire station. From left; Andrew Walsh and Paul La Strange chief fire officer. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
27/7/2022 Visit to new fire station. Muster room. Photo; Mary Browne Expand

David Looby

The new fire station for the New Ross district offers improved fire fighting facilities, more comfort for the crews and a community facility.

Costing over €1.5m the three bay fire station is a major step up in terms of space and technology from the Michael Street station which was built in 1986.

