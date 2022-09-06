€1.5m Kilmuckridge farm sale one of the largest farm transactions in County Wexford in recent years

The sale of a 144-acre farm holding in Kilmuckridge to an overseas buyer for over €1.5m is ‘one of the largest farm transactions in County Wexford in recent years’, according to auctioneer David Quinn.

The highly-anticipated sale saw the farm go under the hammer at an online and public auction in the Ashdown Park Hotel. The farm was offered in three lots but, after a series of bids, was sold in its entirety for a sum ‘significantly higher’ than €1.5m.

“While there was strong interest and bidding from local farmers and businesspeople, the property was sold to an overseas purchaser with links to Ireland,” he said.

“It is a UK-based family who intend to come over and convert the farm to a dairy operation.”

As the final price was agreed upon privately, Mr Quinn said that it cannot be revealed.

"We were guiding the property from €1.4m to €1.6m. It was withdrawn at €1.5m and sold at the upper end of that guide price,” he added.

Mr Quinn added that there was great interest in the holding, saying he had been ‘contacted by several parties from across Ireland as well as overseas’ prior to the auction.

The Knockadawk and Ballyart holding includes an extensive range of sheds and outbuildings to accommodate in excess of 200 cattle. This includes two workshops; meal, machinery, straw and slatted sheds; a concrete silage pit; a covered cattle crush and more. A two-story traditional stone farmhouse was also included.