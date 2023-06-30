15 Wexford primary schools honoured for STEM achievements

Awards acknowledge work carried out by schools in areas of science, technology, engineering and maths

The Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD, has congratulated the 15 County Wexford primary schools who have received the 2023 Curious Minds Award for their innovative approaches to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Maths) learning and engagement.

Announcing the 2023 Curious Mind Awards, Minister Simon Harris, TD, said: “I am delighted to announce the 15 winners of this year’s SFI Curious Minds Awards from Wexford. I want to congratulate all involved for their hard work and enthusiasm. Through programmes such as the Curious Minds Awards, we see first-hand teachers and schools empowering curiosity through a hands-on, inquiry-based approach to STEM learning.

“The high level of engagement this year can be credited to the schools and teachers who have put effort into giving their students access to STEM in a fun, interactive and educational way.”

Primary Schools received awards in three categories: The Silver Award, recognising schools entering for the first time; the Gold Award, for schools further along their STEM journey; and the Platinum Award, for schools who have achieved previous awards and want to integrate STEM into the community further.

In County Wexford this year, four schools received the Silver Award (Screen NS, Kilrane NS, St John of God Primary School, Scoil Mhaodhóig Poulfur), 10 received the Gold Award (Scoil Naisiunta Baile An Phiarsaigh, St Canice’s NS, Clonroche NS, Scoil Mhuire Coolcotts, Scoil Mhuire Rosslare, Gaelscoil Moshíológ, St Iberius NS, Kennedy Park NS, Scoil Mhuire NS, Castlebridge NS) and one received the Platinum Award (Gorey Central).

The Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) programme, run in conjunction with the European Space Education Resource Office (ESERO), aims to increase interest in STEM among primary school students, parents, and teachers nationwide in a fun and interactive way.

The awards were granted for a wide range of innovative and engaging STEM activities from investigating renewable energy, growing vegetables, mini-beast hunts, learning about materials and maths through baking, design and make challenges, marble runs, enhancing their technology skills through coding, and using STEM to solve everyday problems.

Commenting on the awards, Professor Philip Nolan, Director General of Science Foundation Ireland said: “At Science Foundation Ireland, we are committed to making science accessible to all. Introducing students to science in a practical, hands-on, enjoyable and interactive way, tapping into and nurturing their natural curiosity, is a core objective for SFI as we continue to break down barriers to engaging young people in STEM. The Curious Minds Awards are a perfect way to motivate students’ interest in STEM in the classroom. It is extremely positive to see so many primary schools in Wexford taking part, and I congratulate all the teachers, schools and parents for their commitment to STEM.”