€1.5 million worth of herbal cannabis discovered in an unaccompanied trailer at Rosslare Europort

Some of the herbal cannabis packages found in an unaccompanied trailer.

A quantity of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of over €1.5 million was discovered in an unaccompanied trailer that arrived in Rosslare Europort on a ferry from Cherbourg, France on Monday.

The seizure was made by Revenue personnel in the harbour with the assistance of An Garda Síochána and was carried out as a result of routine profiling.

Officers found 77kgs of herbal cannabis when they searched an unaccompanied trailer. Investigations are ongoing.

The routine search operations are part of Revenue’s ongoing work targeting drug smuggling. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.