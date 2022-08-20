Wexford

144-acre Wexford farm holding to go under the hammer

Amy Lewis

A 144-acre Kilmuckridge farm holding complete with a four-bedroom traditional stone farmhouse will go under the hammer this August 26.

Situated just off the Kilmuckridge to Killenagh road, the Knockadawk and Ballyart holding is located along a quiet cul-de-sac. The holding includes an extensive range of sheds and outbuildings to accommodate in excess of 200 cattle. This includes two workshops; meal, machinery, straw and slatted sheds; a concrete silage pit; a covered cattle crush and more. A two-story traditional stone farmhouse complete with an open fire and aga cooker is an added bonus with this property. 

The holding is laid out in one block divided into a number of suitable divisions, all of which are currently in grass. The lands have been farmed to a high standard and are in a good state of fertility, well-fenced and with a piped and a natural water supply.

This holding will be for sale by public and online auction on Wednesday, August 24 at 3 p.m. in the Ashdown Park Hotel.

