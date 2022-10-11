13 non-national communities mingle with Wexford natives in unique gathering at County Council HQ

At the "Mission For All Wexford Parish " event Belonging and Believing in The Street Wexford County Council on Friday evening were Anisiia Necheborenko, Marina Myndru, Christina Surkova, Anastasiia Voloshchukand Iryna Pabosnko

At the "Mission For All Wexford Parish " event Belonging and Believing in The Street Wexford County Council on Friday evening were Ahmed, Kamal and Aicha Triback.

At the "Mission For All Wexford Parish " event Belonging and Believing in The Street Wexford County Council on Friday evening were Sulofa Ali, Obada Yousif and Mariam Yousif.

At the "Mission For All Wexford Parish " event Belonging and Believing in The Street Wexford County Council on Friday evening were Polina, Sasha and Jane Bratkova

At the "Mission For All Wexford Parish " event Belonging and Believing in The Street Wexford County Council on Friday evening were Noreen O'Leary, Fayqazia Zia, Hasib Zia, Emayadullah Zia and Zda Zia.

At the "Mission For All Wexford Parish " event Belonging and Believing in The Street Wexford County Council on Friday evening were Sandra Walsh, Wael Sakka and Sasha Bratkova.

At the "Mission For All Wexford Parish " event Belonging and Believing in The Street Wexford County Council on Friday evening were Julia Pawlak, Maziusz Kondratowicz, Szymon Kondratowicz, Natalia Kedys and Mark Pawlak.

Almost all of the different international communities living in Wexford town were represented at a meet and greet event called “Believing and Belonging” held in County Council headquarters in Carricklawn.

A total of 13 non-national communities living locally mingled with Wexford natives at the unique gathering hosted by Wexford parish as part of its Mission for All week, which reached out to the many newcomers who now make up the diverse fabric of Wexford society.

Over 250 people attended the evening event and “The Street” space in County Hall was filled with a busy atmosphere of excitement and positivity for the occasion.

Each of the different communities were offered a short three-minute slot to tell the story of what it was like to arrive in Wexford and to make the area their new home.

There were speakers from the Indian, Pakistani, Moroccan , Syrian, Ukrainian, South African, Sri Lankan, Sudanese, Polish and Wexford communities and representatives from the Brazilian, Spanish, Ethiopian, Afghan and Palestinian communities were also present on the night.

Wexford man Cyril Murphy who was one of the organisers, said it was very moving to listen to the many stories of struggle and success. “Without fail, every speaker talked of Wexford in positive terms as a welcoming place to have arrived in, their stories full of the hope and kindnesses experienced here.”

The spoken contributions were interspersed with music from the female acapella group Credo, the Irish harp and whistle duo Barbara Walsh and her daughter Úna and a moving rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem sung by young Ukrainian sisters Polina and Jane Babina from Kharkiv. The final musical anthem of the evening was Amazing Grace, sung by everyone.

Most of all, the evening was about meeting and greeting people as visitors strolled around the various stalls of the different communities, tasting their delicious food and enjoying their hospitality, with stories shared and many introductions made.

"These things were the true measure of the evening’s success and it is very much hoped that it will become an annual event helping us native Wexfordians, to embrace and integrate these wonderfully diverse communities more deeply into the fabric of our society”, said Cyril.