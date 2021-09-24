€1.3 million spent on vaccination centres serving Wexford

ALMOST €1.3m was spent on Covid vaccination centres serving the County Wexford area, figures have revealed.

A Vaccination Centres Overview Report issued by the HSE provides a breakdown of what was spent in the various vaccination centres used since March.

€127,400 was spent renting the Riverside Park Hotel and CWCW venues in Enniscorthy, while €180,000 was spent on site construction costs and equipment between March and September.

The cost of renting the Arklow Bay Hotel and Kilanerin community Centre came to €154,800, with €127,000 expended on site construction costs and equipment within the same period.

At the WIT arena in Waterford, where there were 20 booths in use every day, €437,000 was spent on rent and €271,000 was spent on site construction costs and equipment.

Over recent months people have travelled across county borders to get their vaccine, with hundreds of thousands of doses administered by vaccination centre staff to people aged 12 to 100-plus.

All of the contracts have been extended to December 1 of this year.