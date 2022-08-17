€122,400 announced for the development of 64 walking trails across Wexford

Walking trails across the county will be greatly enhanced owing to funding of €122,400 which was recently announced for the further development of 64 community trails in Wexford.
On Wednesday, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced funding of almost €1 million to support and improve some 446 walking trails across the country. Grants of up to €3,000 will be provided to the community groups responsible for managing the trails in order to carry out improvment works.
An application form will be issued to all eligible community trail management organisations via Sport Ireland. The grant funding may be used towards the cost of purchasing equipment, small-scale maintenance and/or marketing or promotion of the registered trail.
The Wexford trails, community groups responsible for them and the estimated eligible grant amounts are as follows:
Clody Valley Long Lane Loop (Bunclody Loafers): €1,400
Clody Valley Craan Loop (Bunclody Loafers): €1,400
Oulart Hill 1798 Walking Hub - Cosán na Glóire (Oulart Hill Development Group): €1,000
The Rocks Trails - Family Trail (Rocks Committee c/o Southend FRC): €1,000
Tintern Trails - Gardeners Trail (Tintern Trails Development Committee): €1,000
Carrigfoyle - Forest Trail (Barntown Heritage Group): €1,000
Carrigfoyle - Windgap Trail (Barntown Heritage Group): €1,000
Fethard Castle Trail (Fethard Community Development Association): €1,000
Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Beech Trail (Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Nature
Trails): €1,000
The Rocks Trails - Fitness Trail (Rocks Committee c/o Southend FRC): €1,000
Ballymoney Coastal Walk Wexford (Ballymoney Community Group): €1,000
Lacken Hill & Dunbrody Forest Trails - Forest of Dunbrody (Lacken Hill Community Group): €1,000
Ballyhack to Dunbrody - Duncannon Coastal Walk (Duncannon Village Renewal): €1,000
Courtown - Kiltennel Trail (Courtown Community Council): €1,000
Tintern Trails - Tintern Demesne Trail (Tintern Trails Development Committee): €1,000
Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Linear Trail (Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Nature Trails):
€1,000
The Rocks Trails - Heritage Trail The Faythe (Rocks Committee c/o Southend FRC): €1,000
Tintern Trails - Millstream Trail (Tintern Trails Development Committee): €1,000
Rosslare Harbour Village Trail (Rosslare Harbour / Kilrane Environment Group): €1,000
Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Bluebell Trail (Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Nature
Trails): €1,000
Kilanerin - Kilanerin Woods Loop (Kilanerin Ballyfad Community Development Association): €1,000
Rosslare Harbour Clifftop Walk (Rosslare Harbour / Kilrane
Environment Group): €1,000
Kilanerin - Curragh Woods Loop (Kilanerin Ballyfad Community Development Association): €1,000
Tintern Foxboro Trail (Tintern Trails Development Committee): €1,000
Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Old Mass Path Trail (Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Nature
Trails): €1,000
Raheenleagh Trails - Forde Farmhouse Trail (Kilanerin Ballyfad Community
Development Association): €1,000
Kiltealy Ballycrystal Trail (Kiltealy Walking Trails): €1,000
Kilmore Quay - Ballyteige Burrow Trail (Kilmore Quay Community Development Association Ltd): €1,000
Ballytrent Loop (Rosslare Harbour / Kilrane Development Team): €1,000
Bree Trails Ballybrittas Walk (Bree Community Development Group Ltd): €1,000
Cahore Point Coastal Walk (Ballygarrett Tidy Towns): €1,000
Oulart Hill 1798 Walking Hub - The Jean Kennedy Smith Walk (Oulart Hill Development Group): €1,000
St Helen's to Carne Trail (Rosslare Harbour / Kilrane
Development Team): €2,800
Tara Hill - Slí an t-Suaimhnis (Tara Hill Community Development
Association): €2,800
Tintern Trails - Buggy Trail (Tintern Trails Development Committee): €2,800
Coolmelagh - Prospect Loop (Bunclody Loafers): €2,800
Raheenleagh Trails - Bann River Trail (Kilanerin Ballyfad Community
Development Association): €2,800
Tara Hill - Slí na n-Óg (Tara Hill Community Development
Association): €2,800
Carne Churchtown Trail (Our Lady's Island Development
Group): €2,800
Askamore Loop (Askamore Community Council): €2,800
Mount Nebo Trail (Hollyfort Development Group / Tidy
Towns): €2,800
Kilmuckridge Heritage Trail (Kilmuckridge Tidy Towns): €2,800
Lacken Hill & Dunbrody Forest Trail – Lacken Hilltop Trail (Lacken Hill Community Group): €2,800
Kilanerin - Kilanerin/Curragh Woods Trail (Kilanerin Ballyfad Community
Development Association): €2,800
Coolmelagh - Gibbet Hill Loop (Bunclody Loafers): €2,800
Raheenleagh Trails - Croghan Trail (Kilanerin Ballyfad Community
Development Association): €2,800
Lacken Hill & Dunbrody Forest Trails - Scarke Loop (Lacken Hill Community Group): €2,800
Tintern Trails - Bannow Bay Trail (Tintern Trails Development Committee):
€2,800
Oulart - Siul Ladhru (Oulart Hill Development Group): €2,800
Blackwater Forest Trail (Blackwater Parish Hall Committee): €2,800
Kiltealy Cullentra Trail (Kiltealy Walking Trails): €2,800
Carne Carnsore Point Trail (Our Lady's Island Development
Group): €2,800
Bree Trails Wilton Walk (Bree Community Development Group Ltd): €2,800
Annagh Hill Yellow Belly Trail (The Gap Tidy Towns and Heritage Group): €2,800
Annagh Hill Turnaround Trail (The Gap Tidy Towns and Heritage Group): €2,800
Ballybeg loop (Askamore Community Council): €2,800
Forth Mountain Trail (Forth Mountain Walking Group): €2,800
Bree Trails Beech Walk (Bree Community Development Group Ltd): €2,800
Slieveboy Loop (Askamore Community Council): €2,800
St Brigid's Loop Askamore (Askamore Community Council): €2,800
Coolmelagh Loop (Bunclody Loafers): €2,800
Oulart Hill 1798 Walking Hub - The Unyoke Walk (Oulart Hill Development Group): €2,800
Three Rocks Trail (Barntown Heritage Group): €2,800
Lacken Hill & Dunbrody Forest Trails - Millstream Trail (Lacken Hill Community Group): €2,800
