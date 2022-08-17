€122,400 announced for the development of 64 walking trails across Wexford

Walking trails across the county will be greatly enhanced owing to funding of €122,400 which was recently announced for the further development of 64 community trails in Wexford.

On Wednesday, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced funding of almost €1 million to support and improve some 446 walking trails across the country. Grants of up to €3,000 will be provided to the community groups responsible for managing the trails in order to carry out improvment works.

An application form will be issued to all eligible community trail management organisations via Sport Ireland. The grant funding may be used towards the cost of purchasing equipment, small-scale maintenance and/or marketing or promotion of the registered trail.

The Wexford trails, community groups responsible for them and the estimated eligible grant amounts are as follows:

Clody Valley Long Lane Loop (Bunclody Loafers): €1,400

Clody Valley Craan Loop (Bunclody Loafers): €1,400

Oulart Hill 1798 Walking Hub - Cosán na Glóire (Oulart Hill Development Group): €1,000

The Rocks Trails - Family Trail (Rocks Committee c/o Southend FRC): €1,000

Tintern Trails - Gardeners Trail (Tintern Trails Development Committee): €1,000

Carrigfoyle - Forest Trail (Barntown Heritage Group): €1,000

Carrigfoyle - Windgap Trail (Barntown Heritage Group): €1,000

Fethard Castle Trail (Fethard Community Development Association): €1,000

Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Beech Trail (Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Nature

Trails): €1,000

The Rocks Trails - Fitness Trail (Rocks Committee c/o Southend FRC): €1,000

Ballymoney Coastal Walk Wexford (Ballymoney Community Group): €1,000

Lacken Hill & Dunbrody Forest Trails - Forest of Dunbrody (Lacken Hill Community Group): €1,000

Ballyhack to Dunbrody - Duncannon Coastal Walk (Duncannon Village Renewal): €1,000

Courtown - Kiltennel Trail (Courtown Community Council): €1,000

Tintern Trails - Tintern Demesne Trail (Tintern Trails Development Committee): €1,000

Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Linear Trail (Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Nature Trails):

€1,000

The Rocks Trails - Heritage Trail The Faythe (Rocks Committee c/o Southend FRC): €1,000

Tintern Trails - Millstream Trail (Tintern Trails Development Committee): €1,000

Rosslare Harbour Village Trail (Rosslare Harbour / Kilrane Environment Group): €1,000

Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Bluebell Trail (Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Nature

Trails): €1,000

Kilanerin - Kilanerin Woods Loop (Kilanerin Ballyfad Community Development Association): €1,000

Rosslare Harbour Clifftop Walk (Rosslare Harbour / Kilrane

Environment Group): €1,000

Kilanerin - Curragh Woods Loop (Kilanerin Ballyfad Community Development Association): €1,000

Tintern Foxboro Trail (Tintern Trails Development Committee): €1,000

Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Old Mass Path Trail (Coolgreany Ballyfad Wood Nature

Trails): €1,000

Raheenleagh Trails - Forde Farmhouse Trail (Kilanerin Ballyfad Community

Development Association): €1,000

Kiltealy Ballycrystal Trail (Kiltealy Walking Trails): €1,000

Kilmore Quay - Ballyteige Burrow Trail (Kilmore Quay Community Development Association Ltd): €1,000

Ballytrent Loop (Rosslare Harbour / Kilrane Development Team): €1,000

Bree Trails Ballybrittas Walk (Bree Community Development Group Ltd): €1,000

Cahore Point Coastal Walk (Ballygarrett Tidy Towns): €1,000

Oulart Hill 1798 Walking Hub - The Jean Kennedy Smith Walk (Oulart Hill Development Group): €1,000

St Helen's to Carne Trail (Rosslare Harbour / Kilrane

Development Team): €2,800

Tara Hill - Slí an t-Suaimhnis (Tara Hill Community Development

Association): €2,800

Tintern Trails - Buggy Trail (Tintern Trails Development Committee): €2,800

Coolmelagh - Prospect Loop (Bunclody Loafers): €2,800

Raheenleagh Trails - Bann River Trail (Kilanerin Ballyfad Community

Development Association): €2,800

Tara Hill - Slí na n-Óg (Tara Hill Community Development

Association): €2,800

Carne Churchtown Trail (Our Lady's Island Development

Group): €2,800

Askamore Loop (Askamore Community Council): €2,800

Mount Nebo Trail (Hollyfort Development Group / Tidy

Towns): €2,800

Kilmuckridge Heritage Trail (Kilmuckridge Tidy Towns): €2,800

Lacken Hill & Dunbrody Forest Trail – Lacken Hilltop Trail (Lacken Hill Community Group): €2,800

Kilanerin - Kilanerin/Curragh Woods Trail (Kilanerin Ballyfad Community

Development Association): €2,800

Coolmelagh - Gibbet Hill Loop (Bunclody Loafers): €2,800

Raheenleagh Trails - Croghan Trail (Kilanerin Ballyfad Community

Development Association): €2,800

Lacken Hill & Dunbrody Forest Trails - Scarke Loop (Lacken Hill Community Group): €2,800

Tintern Trails - Bannow Bay Trail (Tintern Trails Development Committee):

€2,800

Oulart - Siul Ladhru (Oulart Hill Development Group): €2,800

Blackwater Forest Trail (Blackwater Parish Hall Committee): €2,800

Kiltealy Cullentra Trail (Kiltealy Walking Trails): €2,800

Carne Carnsore Point Trail (Our Lady's Island Development

Group): €2,800

Bree Trails Wilton Walk (Bree Community Development Group Ltd): €2,800

Annagh Hill Yellow Belly Trail (The Gap Tidy Towns and Heritage Group): €2,800

Annagh Hill Turnaround Trail (The Gap Tidy Towns and Heritage Group): €2,800

Ballybeg loop (Askamore Community Council): €2,800

Forth Mountain Trail (Forth Mountain Walking Group): €2,800

Bree Trails Beech Walk (Bree Community Development Group Ltd): €2,800

Slieveboy Loop (Askamore Community Council): €2,800

St Brigid's Loop Askamore (Askamore Community Council): €2,800

Coolmelagh Loop (Bunclody Loafers): €2,800

Oulart Hill 1798 Walking Hub - The Unyoke Walk (Oulart Hill Development Group): €2,800

Three Rocks Trail (Barntown Heritage Group): €2,800

Lacken Hill & Dunbrody Forest Trails - Millstream Trail (Lacken Hill Community Group): €2,800

Clody Valley Long Lane Loop (Bunclody Loafers): €1,400

Clody Valley Craan Loop (Bunclody Loafers): €1,400