€10m investment in Enniscorthy water supply

IRISH Water is to invest €10m into the Enniscorthy water supply infrastructure with a new intake, rising, and upgrading of the water treatment plant at Clonhaston.

Minister James Browne welcomed the news and said the news was confirmed at a recent “high level meeting” with Irish Water and added the investment in the town’s water treatment facility will go to tender in the autumn.

“This is a major investment in Enniscorthy’s water supply, which will significantly increase the town’s water capacity,” said Min Browne.

"Developing the town’s water treatment capacity will significantly benefit the further growth and development of Enniscorthy town,” he added.

Irish Water is also investigating whether a borehole at Edermine can also deliver an increase in capacity in the short-term.

“As a local minister, I am delighted to see Irish Water respond to the needs of the Enniscorthy community and I commend their team,” said Min Browne.

"I will certainly pursue these commitments through continued communication with Irish Water’s senior managerial team,” he added.