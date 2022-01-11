€10k pledged to Wexford Women's Refuge after St Stephen's Day Fire

WITH floods and Covid dominating discussion, it may have escaped the notice of many that Wexford Women's Refuge suffered a major setback over the Christmas period. A fire on St Stephen’s Day resulted in significant smoke damage inside their current premises on Distillery Road, throwing the service into disarray at what can be a busy time of year.

The damage caused resulted in service users having to be re-accommodated elsewhere and the service being moved to phone-in only for the rest of the festive period. It was a blow that staff and management could have done without as Covid-19 has already greatly reduced the space they have available as they await the construction of their new premises in Maudlintown.

Today (Tuesday) Minister James Browne announced that €10,000 in emergency funding had been made available by the Department of Justice to help maintain the vital service in the wake of the fire on St Stephen’s Day. He described it as a “vital service” and said that “tackling domestic and gender based violence is a key priority for my department and the government is committed to supporting vulnerable women and tackling domestic abuse”.

He thanked the staff and expressed his hope that the funding would help to get them back on their feet following this latest setback.

Speaking of the extent of the damage, board member at Wexford Women’s Refuge Cllr George Lawlor said: “It was mostly smoke damage that was done, but it did necessitate the closure of the building and the relocation of service users. This arrangement is still ongoing, but it is hoped that the situation can be fully resolved soon.”