100th anniversary of the shooting of Lt Ignatius Redmond is remembered in Bunclody

A poignant and moving ceremony took place in Bunclody recently to mark the 100th anniversary of the shooting of Lt. Ignatius (Nacey) Redmond at Ballinavocran, Bunclody.

Druimcree Historical Group organised the centenary commemoration event at the exact spot where the shooting took place, 100 years ago, on October 2, 1922. The MC for the event was Liam Kelly, and in his address he said Druimcree Historical Group was formed two years ago to research, debate, reminisce and celebrate the history and folklore in the local area. Mr Kelly said the people behind the group were afraid that some of that history and heritage would otherwise get lost from generation to generation.

“This group is always looking for new members and we hope this is the first of many projects in our local area,” said Mr Kelly. He welcomed local public representatives who helped secured funding for the project including Cllrs Cathal Byrne, Kathleen Codd-Nolan and Barbara-Anne Murphy, from Wexford County Council, and Cllr Charley Murphy, from Carlow County Council. It was very much a community orientated event and the large crowd of people in attendance were treated to a great day’s entrainment of music, poetry, re-enactments, song and an in-depth analyses of the shooting incident. The day’s activities began at 2.30 p.m. with a performance by Ballindaggin Pipe Band and Enniscorthy Historical Re-enactment group (EHRG) marching to the site of the shooting.

Kitty Mahon an Seamus Moran recited the poem ‘Bunclody’ and Blaithin Scott sang ‘Crossroads called the Kill’, which was written by Martin McCann. Wexford County Council’s historian in residence, Barry Lacey, provided great incite into the background to the shooting and explained the hostile environment in the local area and the violent nature of the civil war at that time. The re-enactment group played a major role in helping Mr Lacey paint the picture of events that unfolded that fateful day 100 years ago and as he spoke a member of the group re-traced Nacey’s steps and passed by. Three shots then rang out and he fell to the ground.

Commenting on the portrayal of the shooting, Mr Kelly said: “The re-enactment group had it down to the last detail.”

Then he and Mr Lacey unveiled a plaque in honour of Nacey while Keith Tobin made a presentation to Mr Lacey. Marie Dunne gave a great rendition of the ‘Streams of Bunclody’ and the Tri-colour was raised to full mast by Andy Doyle to a drum roll from Ballindaggin Pipe Band who also played Amhran Na bhFiann as the Enniscorthy Re-enactment group fired a volley of shots. Everyone present then marched to Tig Leath Sli for refreshments and entertainment provided by the Sweeney’s. Druimcree History Group expressed thanks those who helped make the event a success including: Ballindaggin Pipe Band; EHRG; Orla O Muiri,on video; Frank Burke, on sound; Martina Kelly, on camera; Pat and Mary Skelton for the use of their premises; Tig Leath Sli; the Sweeney’s and everyone who helped on the day