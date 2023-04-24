10 acre holding in County Wexford sells at auction for over €180,000

This property in Ballyboy sold for in excess of €180,000.

A 10 acre holding in County Wexford sold over over €180,000 in an online auction.

The property is located in an area called Ballyboy, near Ferns, and went under the auctioneers hammer through Quinn Property on Friday, April 21, with a guide price of €15,000 per acre.

Speaking about the holding ahead of auctioneer, David Quinn said it’s “a lovely parcel of land and is of excellent quality”.

The land is laid out in one division and is accessible through a private lane off a public road.

"There was good interest in the property since its launch, mainly from local farmers,” said Mr Quinn.

Such was the interest in the property there were around 10 registered bidders for the auction. Bidding began at €100,000 and quickly moved forward in bids of €10,000.

However, after bidding reached €180,000, and with no further bids coming, the property was withdrawn from auction and negotiations began with the highest bidder up to that point.

Mr Quinn said that following negotiations the holding was sold “for a higher figure”.

Speaking after the auction Mr Quinn said he was “very pleased to have secured a strong result”. He also passed on best wishes to the purchasers.