Young Wexford cheerleaders win national titles in Belfast tournament

New Ross district cheerleaders come home with huge honours

Ascension Cheer and Dance participated in the Ulster Fitness and Dance Championships in Belfast.

“We train in Fethard-on-Sea and took four teams/routines to compete. We came home with four First Place Rankings and our Mini Level Team (ages 5 to 7) were the overall highest score in the cheerleading category,” said coach Stephanie Catt.

The teams consist of children from all the local villages and New Ross across more than five primary schools.

“They’ve worked so hard to get to their first ever competition after the pandemic nearly meant the end of our club. As their coach I couldn’t be prouder of this achievement and to see them all gain so much confidence. I’m also so grateful to the dedicated and supportive parents for helping to make this trip and mega win possible!”