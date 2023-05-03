Woman assaulted and then robbed at New Ross premises

A woman was assaulted in a New Ross premises prior to being robbed.

Gardaí were made aware of the robbery last week and a man – who is not from the New Ross area – has been arrested.

Supt Jarlath Duffy said the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, April 23, when a female aged 40 was assaulted and had a purse containing a small sum of money taken from her in a New Ross town premises.

The woman suffered a minor injury, Supt Duffy said, adding that her attacker fled the scene.

Supt Duffy said: “Neither of the people involved are residents of New Ross. They just happened to be in the town. A suspect was identified through an investigation during the week and a search was conducted outside the division.”

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday and appeared before Gorey District Court on Thursday.