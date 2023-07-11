Woman arrested as Revenue seize drugs worth €52,000 during raid

The drugs seized in a rural part of the New Ross district on Tuesday.

€52,000 of herbal cannabis has been seized in a property in the New Ross district.

As part of an intelligence-led operation, Revenue officers seized approximately 2.6kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €52,000 on Tuesday.

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation involving Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and the New Ross Detective Unit.

A garda spokesperson said a woman in her thirties was arrested and was detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

A full investigation is under way into the drug seizure.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information about smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.