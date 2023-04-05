Widening works along busy New Ross bridge will take nine months to complete

A nine-month project to widen O Hanrahan Bridge by approximately one metre has been submitted to An Bord Pleanala (ABP). The works, which are subject to an ABP ruling, would accommodate enhanced pedestrian and cycle lanes and are set to take place on the southern side of the bridge through the replacement of the bridge deck.

The existing surfacing and footways will be removed to allow the provision of bridge deck waterproofing and joint replacements before the widened footways are constructed and carriageway surfacing reinstated. The works will involve a number of service diversions and upgrades in both footways. Concrete repair works will also be undertaken on the existing O’Hanrahan bridge in areas where minor concrete defects are identified.

The primary function of the proposed development is to provide a shared pedestrian and cycleway from the New Ross quay front to Rosbercon Quay on the southern side of the bridge. The existing footway and parapet will be removed and existing services diverted for the duration of the construction works. Services will be reinstated in their original locations within the footpaths once waterproofing has finished

ABP will make a decision on whether to approve the project by September 7 of this year, should it be approved the estimated duration of works is nine months. A traffic management plan will be implemented by the contractor for the duration of the works and it is anticipated that construction stage of the development will be broken up into at least five phases to facilitate existing traffic

At least one lane of traffic will remain open at all times with a stop-go system in operation to maintain connectivity across the bridge.