Wexford/Wicklow Garda chief says drugs, community policing units will continue despite changes

“Policing is in rude health in Co Wexford,” according to chief superintendent Derek Hughes, who says drugs and community policing units across the division will remain operational despite major rostering changes coming on stream this November.

Speaking on South East Radio’s Morning Mix programme this week, Supt Hughes said reports that these units are being disbanded – as claimed recently – are inaccurate, adding that some members of the units will be allocated to other roles when the five-unit structure returns in a few months.

As and from November 6, under current plans, all gardaí will be subject to a six day on, four day off working roster, working ten-hour shifts. This comprises of five units.

In order to adequately resource the five-unit structure gardaí are being reallocated from the drug and community policing units to response units.

Supt Hughes said full-time members of the drugs and community policing units will not be removed from their roles. He said a reorganisation of rosters takes place from November 6 when the force returns to a pre-Covid five-unit roster.

Assuring the public that he has sufficient gardaí to provide an effective police force, he said there will be double staff numbers in place during certain shifts,

He said: “An Garda Siochana have not stepped back in this (the drug space). We will be out in force and if you make a poor decision you will be caught and your life will change.”

Supt Hughes said garda visibility and drug searches in communities will not be reduced under the five-unit system, adding that gardaí will be moved between roles to fulfil demands on policing as needed, in keeping with the previous operational model.

“People will be realigned to a different reporting or resting unit (from November 6). We have sufficient people in An Garda Siochana in Co Wexford to deliver and effective policing service. We will be policing the night-time economy very actively.”

Supt Hughes said he has no concerns around morale issues within the force in Co Wexford

"I have sought additional resources for Co Wexford and I will continue to seek additional resources. I have every assurance from the commissioner that additional resources – as Templemore graduates come through – will come to Co Wexford. The people that we currently have are working hard to keep people safe and we have capacity and resources to respond to people’s needs.”

Supt Hughes said there is a ‘change period’ coming in November, adding that the people of Co Wexford can expect bigger numbers of gardaí coming in 2024.