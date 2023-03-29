Wexford woman on the pitfalls of job hunting – ‘I’m in my thirties and I have never had a job’

A Co Wexford woman who cannot find work despite sending out hundreds of CVs has appealed to employers to give people a chance.

Niamh Una O’Leary (30) has taken to highlighting her plight through local and national media.

“I’m in my thirties and I have never had a job. No employer has ever taken me on for a job,” Niamh said.

She spoke about her struggle on the Pamela Laird show on Newstalk this month and told this newspaper: “It’s starting to affect my mental health. I’m just sick to death of being on Social Welfare’s list. I’d love a job and I’m able for it I’m 30!”

Niamh said she was highlighting her situation, not only for herself but also for others in the same position.

Having finished secondary school, Niamh did some FETAC level courses, completing her last one this month.

“I have been looking for a job for years and years but no employer has given me a chance. They are all looking for four or five years experience. I’ve sent out hundreds, if not thousands of CVs.

“How are you going to get that when no one gives you a chance. Everyone needs to be given a job. Otherwise how are you going to be able to get on it life.”

Niamh, who lives with her parents in Ballywilliam near New Ross, said she wants to own her own house one day.

“I want to start driving and to have my own house and boyfriend and start a family some day. How can I achieve these goals without having a job so I can make enough money to get where I want to be.

“Some people go to Australia or Canada for a job. There are jobs in Ireland but employers need to give people a chance. I have never had a chance and feel down at the bottom of the list of priorities.”