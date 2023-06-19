Wexford tornado victims still await financial assistance seven months on – ‘It’s becoming a mental health issue’
Pádraig ByrneWexford People
It’s now over seven months since a tornado wreaked havoc on small rural communities of south-west Wexford. The freak weather event left a trail of devastation in it’s wake. Roofs were torn from houses. Entire agricultural sheds were lifted from farms and smashed to bits. Galvanised sheeting from shed roofs were sent smashing through windows into people’s homes.