Wexford TD Verona Murphy on eviction band vote – ‘Government are the Land League of this century’

FOLLOWING a vote against government on the eviction ban lifting and an emotional debate with Tanáiste Michéal Martin in the Dáil, Wexford TD Verona Murphy has called Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil anti landlord and said Sinn Fein is nowhere near solving the nation’s housing woes.

During Leaders Questions on Thursday, Deputy Murphy said: “Nobody won anything yesterday, least of all our reputations to solve problems.”Close to tears as she berated the government for failing tenants, she said: “I have been speaking on planning for three years,” adding that developers aren’t building many houses, only housing bodies and local authorities are building them.

“You and your minister have failed to influence a policy to make viable planning. I have been asking for three years to reduce densities and you increased the densities. You are talking about homelessness and are blaming landlords.”

She said the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien produced a document to her which “he must have got some student in his first year to write it. He certainly didn’t get anyone with brains to write it.”

She said if she has one homeless child case who can’t get emergency accommodation she will bring it up to the Dáil and put it in the Ceann Comhairle’s lap.

Mr Martin said the government are reviewing measures which will help with viability, including compact apartment building.

“I am not worried about first time buyers. I am worried about the ones who are being evicted from the landlords because they can’t afford to pay their mortgages because of rising interest rates and many other reasons,” Deputy Murphy said.

She said the government are expecting landlords to do their job for them.

“We are not all as ingenious as you are,” Mr Martin said. “I am interested in first time buyers because the younger generation need access to housing too.”

Shouting across at him, Deputy Murphy was asked Mr Mr Martin to let him speak, adding: “You are saying everybody is stupid apart from yourself.”Speaking afterwards Deputy Murphy said she made her decision on Wednesday morning having seen a document produced to her by Mr O’Brien.

She said some of the Regional Technical Group TDs were ‘shaky’ as to whether or not to vote in line with the government the night before, adding that she could not support Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil once they increased densities.

“It’s a technical group. Everybody votes individually but it often happens that we all vote in the same way. We seldom discuss votes together but in this instance it was different because we felt we could put forward a message to government that they were lacking when it comes to building viability.”Deputy Murphy said the government accepted the recommendations put forward but decided not to implement them.

“I asked Darragh O’Brien for clarity. He has been telling me for 12 months that everything I want would be included but he doesn’t know what he wants. There are none of my suggestions in it. With densities the higher you go the smaller you build, the more it costs and the lower you go the more you build, the lower the costs.”

She said the 35 unit per hectare rule was a disaster, adding that the duplex type four storey accommodation plan will be even worse.

“People will have no front or back garden. He (the minister) lives in a duplex. It’s grand living in a duplex in Dublin but in Wexford people should have the right to a front and back garden.”Deputy Murphy said it costs around €345,000 to build a three bed apartment, the same as it would cost to build a three bed house.

“What bank is going to give a couple in Wexford €345,000 or anything near it to buy an apartment. The only people buying them are county councils for social housing. We set out to have a mix of affordable, social and private housing but what we’re doing is building the ghettos of the future.

“It’s a model the British walked away from a decade ago. I commissioned a report from Bath University which proves this. People in duplexes end up with more sickness, anti social behaviour and ghettoisation. That’s why you don’t do it.”

She said being evicted isn’t an issue for Wexford people when they have another house to move into.

“Normally the landlord takes his house back but now you’re made homeless. It’s all down to the government. For Paul Kehoe to go on local radio and say landlord is a bad word; that word was bad when we were kicked off our land by the Brits. It’s not the same thing as the Land League. The government are expecting landlords to provide housing.”

Saying Sinn Fein made a suggestion that a quango is needed for public housing, she said this is as an outrageous proposition.

Deputy Murphy said she will always remain as Independent TD calling the government to account.

“We have €5 billion sitting in a bank account for a rainy day and the government are prepared to see people and children on the street instead of incentivising landlords to build in the short term. You can build a house in 20 weeks – so by August, September you can have houses – if they streamline the planning like they did for the Ukrainian builds. This government thinks this is impossible. It’s all wasting taxpayers’ money. The government are the Land League of this century.”

​

​