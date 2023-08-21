Wexford rap duo take aim at Covid-19 vaccine programme in satirical new track ‘Waiting Room’

While the pandemic deprived many artists of a source of income, forced the cancellation of millions of gigs, it did provide those same artists with ample time and space to get creative. It also provided them with enough source material to inspire several albums, books, films, and artwork.

And for their new single, rap duo The Ballyboyz have brought audiences back to the darkest days of Covid-19, to that nervous wait for the Pfizer, the Moderna, or the AstraZeneca. Waiting Room, which see Ballywilliam brothers Dylan and Stevie Murphy join forces with Mullingar artist Scally, amplifies the "internal monologues of those sitting in doctors' surgery awaiting their Covid-19 vaccine” with “cynical drops of satire and hard hitting humour” on “sensitive and contentious issues that no other Irish artists dare to touch upon”.

The first single from the group’s upcoming EP Mass Psychosis, the track was written during lockdown in 2021, a time when the brothers were getting hooked on their father’s 1980s vinyl. Inviting Scally on board, the result is, according to Dylan and Stevie, a “fresh, anarchistic sound of rebellion, as they dissect the generally accepted news and government narratives with no holds barred and no apologies given”.

"When we chopped up the sample and added drums I knew this track had a vibe straight away," said Dylan. “I contacted Scally because of his punk background and we created a fresh blend of both our styles. We were all hyped when we finished recording the audio for Waiting Room but I knew it needed a crazy video to go along with it.”

With a background in set design and prop building, the lads created their own ‘waiting room’ for the video, leaning on Green Day’s Basket Case for inspiration and Eminem’s The Real Slim Shady for colour tones. “I’m buzzing to get this song out there, it takes you on a deep dive into the mind of a few colourful characters sitting in the doctor’s waiting room,” added Scally. “The lyrics are wild, the groove is a head bop kind of buzz. Collaborating with The Ballyboyz has been extremely fun and fruitful, we’ve formulated a unique sound and we’re rapping about topics that other artists are afraid to go near.

"Making this record was the most fun I had making a record and I can’t wait for it to be rolled out, so inject it into your veins.”

Waiting Room is out now on all streaming services. The Ballyboyz perform at the Word Stage on September 2 at Electric Picnic.