Wexford pupils, parents and teachers unite for Gusserane fundraiser

The Gusserane school community came together for the second annual fun run and walk school fundraiser on a sunny day before the summer break.

The initiative was started after the pandemic to bring the school community together, with last year’s event raising money for chalkboards and mud kitchens!

Gusserane NS principal Adeline Foxe said the 95 pupils and entire school community got involved in what was a day of catching up, reflecting on the school year gone by – with some exercise thrown into the mix also – ahead of the summer break.

Some were timing themselves. It kickstarted our active school week. Our parent’s association had teas, coffees, water and fruit – along with a few sweet treats – all donated by parents – for everyone. People donated and any money raised will go towards the cost of painting the exterior of the school over the coming months,” said Ms Foxe.

Fiona Norris and Geraldine Purcell.

The day coincided with the raising of Gusserane NS’s fifth green flag.

The latest addition is for the upkeep of the school, which saw a wild flower patch developed, bringing extra colour to the school.

Sandra Maguire, Aoife Hanrahan, Adeline Foxe and Pam Fitzharris.

"We’re making sure the birds and bees are all looked after. We are a pollinator school as well. It was great to get the school community together again and we are hoping to make the fun run and walk day an annual event.”