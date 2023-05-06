Wexford Pony Club riders gallop to three-in-a-row all-Ireland success

South Wexford pony riders win All-Ireland Hunter Trial Championships three-in-a-row

Wexford pony club all Ireland hunter Trials win. Front from left; Darah Finn, Kitty Dalton 2nd U-12 pairs with Hannah Crosbie (not in photograph), Hannah Hennessey Murphy and Katie Costello 4th novice intermediate pairs with Ava Donovan (not in photograph). Back; Cora Finn, Molly Hennessey Murphy and Michael Bowe winners of the All Ireland Pony club hunter trials teams of 3 for 3rd time in a row. Cora Finn also senior individual winner. Photo; Mary Browne

Wexford pony riders galloped to success at the Irish Pony Club 2023 Championship season with the All-Ireland Hunter Trials being held in Crecora Limerick.

Preparation for this competition has been very much hampered by the run of bad weather in March and April, with many of the preparatory competitions cancelled,due to wet ground conditions. Fortunately, Crecora got the green light and the Wexford Pony Club got the chance to compete to retain the coveted Teams of 3 cup which they won in 2022 and 2021.

First up in the day were the younger members, the u12s, out in the morning dew were the pairings of Kitty D’Alton O’Connell (Mount Elliot) and Hannah Kate Crosbie (Horeswood), and the 2nd pairing of Sarah Finn (Adamstown) and Hannah Hennessy Murphy (Cushinstown). Kitty and Hannah Kate placed a fantastic 2nd in the pairs and Hannah Kate was 5th in the singles competition.

The pairing of Katie Costello (Ramsgrange) and Ava Donovan (Cushinstown) were in the Novice Intermediate pairs and had strong fast round placing 4th in the pairs and Katie followed up ,with a 2nd in the singles.

The Senior competitions were last up in the day and the tension was building. The track was big and technical. The teams of three competition runs over the senior track and has been a coveted prize for any club to win. Having won the competition last year, the Wexford team had the honour of first team out. The Team of Michael Bowe (Kiltealy), Cora Finn (Adamstown) and Molly Hennessy Murphy (Cushinstown) had all serious pressure on their shoulders.

They rode a fantastic round answering all the questions and came galloping home to retain Wexford’s title of of All-Ireland Champions.

The coveted cup was first presented in 1964, so with 59 years of history, incredibly the Wexfords are the only club to have won it three years in a row.

Molly and Cora were on the team last year with Heather Costello (Ramsgrange), and the plan was for the same three riders to team up again this year. Unfortunately however, Heather’s horse was lame and she had to withdraw, so Michael Bowe was called in as a replacement. Michael stepped up and the team returned home triumphant. Cora then followed up the amazing achievement with a win in the senior singles, to take her second title of the weekend.

While members of the club were flying the Wexford flag in Limerick, another club member Paul Nolan was flying the Wexford and Irish flag in Wales the same weekend.

Paul was on an Irish team at an international mounted games competition. After a fantastic weekend of competition, Pauls team were 5th. Well done Paul.

The club’s activities are in full swing with rallies on Thursday and Friday nights and interclub competitions on most weekends from now on. Check the club out on Facebook if anyone is interested in joining.