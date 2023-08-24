Wexford photographer captures stunning image of the Milky Way over Hook Head

The Milky Way over Hook Head captured by Padraig Kavanagh.

The glorious sight that is the Milky Way was captured at Hook Head by an amateur photographer from New Ross.

Padraig Kavanagh is no stranger to the Hook area having fished there many times and decided to make the most of the rare cloudless summer skies over the weekend to indulge his hobby of astro photography.

Capturing the image at the tail end of the Perseid meteor shower, Kavanagh said: “Hook is a great spot because it has the least amount of light pollution being by the sea.”

A nature and wildlife photographer for 17 years, Kavanagh got into astrological photography last year. Using a 15 second long exposure setting, he can capture pin sharp stars.

The retired Defence Forces worker, says he plans to print off his images at a later date for sale.