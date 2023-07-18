Wexford man remanded in jail in relation to seizure of cannabis worth nearly €500,000

A New Ross resident has been remanded in custody having been arrested and charged following the seizure of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,800, in Newbawn, on Sunday afternoon, following a car crash.

Wexford gardai seized the drugs from a car which had been involved in a collision at around 3 p.m.

Adrian Smozawski (35), of 5A The Moorings, Rosbercon, appeared before Judge Kevin Staunton at Wexford District Court on Tuesday afternoon, where he was remanded in custody to appear at the court by video link next Tuesday.

Inspector Shay Keevans said as part of Operation Tara, gardaí in New Ross were conducting mobile patrols and came upon a single vehicle road traffic collision in Newbawn.

At approximately 3 p.m., gardaí spoke with the driver of the collision, who was uninjured. Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large sports bags which contained cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,800.

The drugs seized have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.