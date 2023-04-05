Wexford Magdalene Laundry survivor: ‘I fight for those who can’t defend themselves’

A New Ross woman who was secreted away by a nun to Sunday’s Well Magdalene Laundry in Cork from her family as a child has spoken publicly for the first time about the impact this had on her and how she dedicates her life now to helping other survivors.

Teresa Doyle O’Connor attended the Flowers for Magdalene ceremony at St Stephen’s Cemetery in late March, saying she could have been one of the 62 women buried in the cemetery had fate twisted a little differently for her.

“I was 13. I was going into 6th Class. Someone said I had to go home. Daddy was home early. Daddy was a drinker working for New Ross council. It was 4.40 when a priest came to the house. Daddy told me he couldn’t afford to send me to school for an education as I was starting into my third year in 6th Class. He said the nuns will give me an education.”

Teresa was told about a school behind the Good Shepherd Convent in Irishtown, New Ross, and that she would start there the following Monday.

“I was told I could come home again for good when I was 16 and could come home on Sundays and could have family visit on Saturdays. Mammy knew nothing about it. She never agreed to it.” Teresa’s father brought her up from the family home at Haughton Place that Monday and an old nun asked him for his signature at the convent buildings.

“Mammy came in at 7 p.m. as I was having supper. She was never one to raise her voice in her life. She said ‘put down that cup and fork and get out of here!’ My mother told the nun ‘she is my daughter and I will take her home’. The nun said ‘you haven’t been yourself’ to which my mother said ‘there are many mothers in this town who are not well and they are rearing children’. I can still picture her face.”

The nun threatened to call the guards, before changing her tone.

“The nun told my mother to come back in the following morning and they would talk about it. She said ‘we will talk about Teresa and perhaps she will come home with you’. She said my Daddy would have to sign me out.” At 5.30 the next morning an auxiliary nun took Teresa from New Ross to Waterford and on to Cork on the first bus out of town.

“My mother didn’t know for weeks.” Teresa was given a new name, Joseph, and put to work immediately at Sunday’s Well Magdalene Laundry which was also run by Good Shepherd nuns.

Now living in Clara, Offaly, Teresa (73) said she would have remained in Cork if not for her rebel spirit. “I stood up for myself. The night before I was told I was going to be leaving the convent I was in the dining area and you could see the few Cornflakes in a tiny bowl at a tiny table and the nuns at a big table with linen cloth. The head nun was lovely to me and there were others who were lovely.

“She said ‘Joseph, please stand up. We are losing Joseph today’. Whatever came over me, I said ‘no girls, I am sorry to be leaving ye behind today. It’s killing me to leave you all but my name is not Joseph, it’s Teresa Doyle from New Ross. It breaks my heart to leave ye but I am leaving for New Ross’. From that day I said no one will stand on my shoulder and talk down to me ever again.”

She said her mother had 17 children, six of whom died young. “My brother Pat died tragically in 1968 when the old bridge in New Ross was demolished.”

Teresa was two weeks shy of her 15th birthday when she left Cork.

“The same nun who brought me to Cork took me home, Sr Bernadette McNamara. She took me as far as Waterford where my mother and sister brought me home. I got a job in New Ross with Dempsey’s on Quay Street. ”

After three months she moved to work in Enniscorthy for the Doyle family who owned the town’s Astor Cinema.

“It was a live in job. I just wanted to get out of New Ross. Then my mother said why don’t you come to Offaly where I had family.”

Teresa found work at Goodbody’s working on making bags and twine.

“I loved it! I knew no one and no one knew me. I felt I couldn’t live in New Ross anymore.”

Teresa went on to marry and had seven children.

When she sought financial redress for her time in the laundry she kept coming up against brick walls and gaslighting.

“I did it for my own and for a friend of mine who couldn’t read or write. The hassle I had to go through was unbelievable. I had to get school records. Then they said I was only three months in Cork from January 1964 to May 1964. The nuns there gave me my school records and they stood to me. When I proved I’d been there for over a year they said they’d pay me for eight months. I had to go in to a solicitor who said I was always one to fight my own corner.”

Having been advised by the solicitor to accept the sum of €16,500 with the condition that she would fight for the remaining months.

“That was in 2014. I got the money in 2019.”

Teresa said she put the trauma of her youth to the back of her mind and continued with her life, up until Enda Kenny’s apology in 2013.

“My husband and I were watching the news at 6 and Enda Kenny came on and offered a public apology and I broke down. To this day it has affected me. I always said it defined my life long enough. I won’t let it define me any longer.

“Now I fight for survivors who can’t defend themselves. I’ve helped many get the enhanced money. I’m fighting for two women in their seventies who never got their money and one was in for 17 years. I think helping others keeps me going.” Teresa said her treatment at the hands of some nuns has made her never want to live in her hometown again.

“I love New Ross, I just hate when I have to walk up to Irishtown.”