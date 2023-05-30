Wexford lighthouse is gleaming after a new coat of paint

The world’s oldest operational lighthouse is getting a makeover, with hundreds of gallons of paint being used to spruce it up ahead of the busy summer season.

Lighthouse manager Lorraine Waters said painters have been working on the tower since Monday week ago and have just finished.

“It was last painted seven or eight years ago. It’s supposed to be painted every five years but with Covid and the poor weather last year, the work was delayed.”

Ms Waters said visitor numbers are up on 2019, the comparator year for tourist attractions due to the pandemic.

The award-winning guided tour of the ancient lighthouse offers visitors an opportunity to learn the fascinating insights, stories and facts of the unique medieval building through the 800 years of the lighthouse history. Visitors can take a step back in time as they ascend the 115 steps of the lighthouse tower right to the top where they can step onto the outdoor balcony and take in the 360-degree vistas of the south east and the Celtic Sea.