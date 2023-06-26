Wexford girl raises €1,500 for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie after her brother was diagnosed with cancer

Abigail O’Neill donated her long locks to the Rapunzel Foundation

When New Ross girl Abigail O’Neill discovered that her older brother, Dylan, had cancer, she wanted to do something to help young Irish people facing the same fate.

Having long flowing locks she chose the Rapunzel Foundation and had her hair beautifully cut raising €1,500 for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie charity at Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

“Our son Dylan (15) was diagnosed with cancer in March. “e have witnessed and experienced the great work and generosity of the volunteers of Aoibheann’s Pink Tie charity at Crumlin Children’s Hospital. We were so proud of our daughter Abigail when she offered to run a fund-raiser to help other children with cancer,” said Brian.

“We have been amazed at people’s willingness to donate so generously to this wonderful charity, even though many would not be too familiar with their work.”

Brian said Dylan has responded well to treatment. “Hopefully by October he will get the all clear.”

Aoibheann’s Pink Tie was set up as a National Children’s Cancer Society in 2010 by Mick Rochford and Jimmy Norman after the loss of Jimmy’s daughter Aoibheann to cancer at just 8 years old. At her funeral the men wore pink ties, which was Aoibheann’s favourite colour.

From MacMurrough, Abigail got her hair cut at Albert’s salon in New Ross, raising money locally through kind donations from friends and family. The total amount raised by Abigail was €1,500.

“Both she and our family were so thankful for the kindness of those people, both near and far, who gave so generously to her fundraising efforts. every euro raised is put to good use for young people fighting cancer. Since collecting and presenting the cheque to Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, a number of people have approached us expressing regret that they didn’t get to sponsor Abigail in time.”

Anyone else wanting to make a direct donation can do so via the Aoibheann’s Pink Tie website (www.aoibheannspinktie.ie/donate), or by texting “Pink Tie” to 50300.