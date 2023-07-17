Wexford gardai seize cannabis worth nearly €500,000 from crashed car

Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large sports bags which contained cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,800. Stock image

Wexford gardai seized cannabis herb worth nearly €500,000 from a car which had been involved in a collision in New Ross on Sunday afternoon.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí in New Ross were conducting mobile patrols and came upon a single vehicle road traffic collision in New Ross, Co. Wexford on Sunday, July 16.

At approximately 3pm, Gardaí spoke with the driver of the collision, who was uninjured. Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle where they located three large sports bags which contained cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €485,800.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The male driver, aged in his mid 30s was arrested and taken to a Garda station in Co. Wexford where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in July 2021. The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.