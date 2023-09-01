Wexford farmers to benefit from free calf rearing consultations

Urban's enduring popularity in Ireland explains the 2,000-plus systems already installed across the island.

The Urban computerised calf feeding system, which has proven such a resounding success since its introduction to Wexford farmers since 2002, remains readily available in the Tirlán catchment area.

Creva International, a County Galway-based company with proud dairy farming roots, has secured an exclusive Irish distribution deal for the acclaimed, German-engineered feeding system.

A delighted Noel Kelly, CEO of Creva International, expressed his excitement about the collaboration. “We are delighted to partner with Urban throughout Ireland,” he said. “As dairy farmers ourselves, we understand the challenges faced by farmers in the Tirlán catchment area and the significance of ensuring excellent calf welfare.

“Our distribution agreement guarantees that farmers adopting the Urban system will receive top-tier calf rearing advice and best practice information from their Tirlán calf specialists."

Thanks to this groundbreaking partnership, Wexford farmers who invest in a new Urban system will receive complimentary calf rearing and welfare consultations.

Experienced calf specialists from Tirlán will visit each farm to guide farmers through essential aspects such as shed design, drainage, ventilation and calf management in addition to providing advice on calf jackets, hutches and troughs.

Urban is available with countrywide coverage of certified Urban installation, thanks to service engineers such as Urban Engineers, Hackett Enterprises Service Ltd, Connor Dairy Service Ltd, Monageer PM Electrical Ltd and David Johnston Calf Feedings Systems.

When implemented correctly, computerised calf feeding systems have the potential to revolutionise calf rearing. Data sourced from Urban systems highlight its many benefits including up to 300g additional daily weight gain, up to 100pc increased udder development (parenchyma cells), up to 40pc reduced mortality and up to 1,000 litres of additional milk in the first lactation.

Moreover, the system promotes earlier insemination and pregnancy of heifers, constant high temperature to reduce energy losses, and a steady temperature and mixture to minimise the risk of diarrhoea.

Urban's enduring popularity in Ireland explains the 2,000-plus systems already installed across the island, much of which can be attributed to its remarkable durability, lasting up to 20 years, featuring a user-friendly interface and exemplary hygiene standards. Through the free calf rearing and welfare consultations, Creva International is confident that further adoption rates will follow.