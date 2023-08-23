Wexford drug traders operating in plain sight – ‘you have 18-year-old men driving €60,000 jeeps, with no employment, it’s amazing’

Widespread fears across county Wexford’s rural communities as situation threatens to spiral out of control

Recent cocaine seizures valued at more than €20m represent just “the tip of the iceberg” in Wexford’s local drug trade, according to local sources. In July, approximately €11.4m worth of the drug was located inside a horsebox at Rosslare Europort, and earlier this month a further €9m worth of cocaine was uncovered by the port authority.