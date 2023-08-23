Wexford drug traders operating in plain sight – ‘you have 18-year-old men driving €60,000 jeeps, with no employment, it’s amazing’
Widespread fears across county Wexford’s rural communities as situation threatens to spiral out of control
Wexford People
Recent cocaine seizures valued at more than €20m represent just “the tip of the iceberg” in Wexford’s local drug trade, according to local sources. In July, approximately €11.4m worth of the drug was located inside a horsebox at Rosslare Europort, and earlier this month a further €9m worth of cocaine was uncovered by the port authority.