Wexford Drama Group star at New Ross Drama Festival

Drama festival winners photographed with the committee and adjudicator. Paul Crowdle chairperson and Alan Howlett adjudicator with Shauna O'Connor winner best actress open, Paul Walsh best director open, and Andy Doyle winner best actor in open and best Wexford player from Wexford Drama Group.

The curtain came down on this year’s New Ross Drama Festival on Thursday night in St Michael’s Theatre, after professional standard productions enthralled audiences.

Festival director, Paul Crowdle and the hard working organising committee were rewarded with their selection of plays and group performances.

There were record attendances, with patrons and audiences treated to eight nights of gripping productions from some of the best drama groups in the country performed on stage, over the two weeks.

Adjudicator Alan Howley had the difficult task of selecting the winners from some of the highest quality sets produced and acting on stage.

In the Wexford Groups Only section Best Director was won by Anthony O’Connor for Kilmuckridge’s production of ‘Sive’. Wexford Drama Group were awarded Best Newcomer with Bronagh Hogan from the group playing Laura in ‘The Father’; while Andy Doyle was awarded Best Actor playing Andre. The group also won Best Set.

In the Confined section, Kilmuckridge Drama Group, with their production of ‘Sive’ won Best Set and ‘Best Director’ for Anthony O’Connor.

Acting awards for ‘Best Support’ went to the Wayside Players with Anne Kehoe playing ‘Mrs Butler’ and Senan Lillis playing ‘The Bishop’.

Eugene McLoughlin playing The Bull won Best Actor in their production of ‘The Field’. Margo Whelan playing ‘Sive’ won Best Actress for Kilmuckridge and their group won Best Play in the Confined with their superb production of ‘The Field’.

In the Open Section, Best Support Actor was won by Margaret Farrell playing Aimee and Billy Canning playing Maurice for Bunclody/Kilmyshall Drama Groups production of ‘The Night Alive’.

Wexford Drama Group with ‘The Father’ won Best Set; Best Director for Paul Walsh. Lead acting awards went to Seona O’Connor playing Anne and Andy Doyle playing Andre. Wexford Drama Group capped off a great night with their production of ‘The Father’ winning ‘Premier Play’ of the festival along with them being awarded Audience prize, voted by the patrons being the most popular play of the eight performances.

Wrapping up this year’s festival, Director Paul Crowdle thanked the sponsors, participating groups, the increased audience and patron numbers and the hard work of the organising committee resulting in New Ross Drama Festival building from strength to strength, with this year being the most successful one ever.