Wexford business owner says ‘these crimes seem to be getting worse’ after break-in

Jeep stolen in Newbawn was used to ram through entrance of Joyces of Wexford

The owner of a motor factors business in the New Ross area has spoken of his shock following a break in at his premises in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A gang of four people broke into Ace Motor Factors in Newbawn, using a car to smash out through the front gate, before driving a stolen Land Rover Discovery jeep –which they drove through the front entrance of Joyces of Wexford, prior to stealing numerous items.

Nigel Molloy said: “They entered just after 1 a.m. They parked their car back behind a ditch in a field opposite us and the four of them jumped over the front wall. They were masked and wearing snoods, hoodies and had baseball caps on.”

Nigel said he came upon the scene later that morning and was shocked by the damage they caused.

“It was strange. They came in with nothing, no tools, nothing. You can see it on the CCTV. It looked like they had been here already as they went straight to a Land Cruiser jeep near the gates. The vehicle has only been here since last week. It’s strange they came out along this way to steal a jeep. It was like they came in without the intention of breaking into the shop.” Nigel said the gang were unable to start the jeep. “There was a key in the centre console but it was only to open the jeep doors, they broke it off in the ignition.

“They gave up on that one and went around the back of the building to see what they could find to try and break in the front of the shop. They picked up a claw hammer and broke the left hand shutter but couldn’t get in as there was shelving behind the glass, so they broke the right shutter and window and got in.”

The gang stole the till and keys for vehicles parked outside.

“They tried everything they had keys for and they got into a customer’s car – a 2013 Volvo, and reversed it at speed through the gates and left it running out on the road. They took a Land Rover and drove off towards Foulksmills in the direction in which they arrived from.” Nigel said the gate was wrecked, while one window was broken, along with shutters and one CCTV camera.

He said the gang members were well covered up, the only distinguishing clothing being shorts and leggings worn by one of the gang members.

“I’m 23 years in business and we’ve never seen anything like this. One staff member’s car was taken years ago, but nothing apart from that. To be out this far you’d imagine they would be from around here but you never know. These crimes seem to be getting worse. I couldn’t do much more in terms of security, with the gates and CCTV cameras.”

The gang were on Nigel’s property for around 25 minutes in total.

A garda spokesperson said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who were in the Clonard and Newbawn areas at this time and any vehicles with dash cam footage of anyone acting suspiciously, to contact New Ross Garda Station on 051 426030 or Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200.”