Wexford brothers become Ireland’s Strongest Twins

After trying out everything from rugby to boxing, their grief guided them towards their first ever Strongman class in Fethard and since then, they’ve never looked back. Last weekend, on the thirteenth anniversary of Lena’s death, the pair flew the flag for their family, and for Wexford, when they became Ireland’s Strongest Twins.

A gruelling day of lifting, running, pulling and more culminated in Dean being crowned Republic of Ireland’s Strongest Man 2023, while Dylan picked up third place in the competition. For Dean, who had cracked his ribs at a competition just weeks before, the contest was no mean feat. In the contest, he was tasked with completing a string of tough lifts and movements, all in the hope of being crowned the Republic of Ireland’s Strongest Man.

“I used to compete at weight class competitions but now I’m at open weight which is what we call the ‘big boy category’. I was up against all the heavy weights. The first thing we had to do is a press medley. We had to press 64 kilos in one arm overheard, then we moved on to 120 kilos on the axle bar. Then we pressed 78 kilos overhead on one arm and for the last press, we lifted 150 kilos. All of those had to be completed in thirty seconds and I won that event,” he explained.

Once you win the first event in the competition, you can somewhat dictate what you have to do next, how much you have to push. In the next event, you had to lift 350 kilos on your back and run up and back for twenty metres. I won that event by 15 seconds.”

The third event saw Dean do a 280 kg deadlift for seven repetitions. While this saw him drop back to third place, it still kept him in the running. The fourth event tasked participants with carrying 140 kilograms in each hand for a 40-metre distance, while the fifth and final event challenged them to lift a 150-kilogram sandbag. Dean did one repetition of this final exercise which, after a strong streak all the way through, was all he needed to secure the top title.

While the competition took place over the course of a day, it takes Dean and Dylan 12 to 15 weeks to prepare for each competition. As every contest is completely different, they need to make sure they’re ready for what is thrown at them. Their preparation is centred upon three main pillars – training, nutrition and recovery.

“When it comes to our training, each of our sessions is three hours long. We train five days a week and on our last training day, we have what we call an ‘event training session’. That can be anything from three to four and a half hours long. We train for roughly twenty hours a week,” explained Dean.

“Diet wise, we both eat different amounts according to our weights. I am on 4,800 calories a day and Dylan is on 6,200 calories a day. We do all that and don’t take protein shakes. I’ve been training long enough to know most of them are full of artificial sugars and sweeteners. You’re better off getting your protein from your actual food. Sometimes the shakes are handy but they’re expensive too so I think if you can’t afford them, you’re better off buying actual food.”

Recovery is also key for the twins, who incorporate heat and cold exposure into their schedules twice a week. They also go to physiotherapy once a month. While, ideally, they would utilise these supports more often, the high cost prevents them from doing so. However, with their new titles under their belts, they have recently received support from some local sponsors and this will help them to invest further in their training and recovery.

Trying to incorporate training into daily life isn’t easy, said Dean, who works full-time in car valeting in New Ross.

“It is tough when it comes to the training. I roughly hit 30,000 to 40,000 steps a day when I am working which means I have to eat more food to make sure I am recovered for each session.. I start work at 8.30 a.m. and when I get home from training, it’s 10 p.m. I wouldn’t change it though. I think the work is good for me mentally.”

Having Strongman to focus on has also been hugely supportive mentally, added Dean, who said it has greatly helped him and Dylan to cope with the death of Lena.

“When we came home from that first session, we were so drained, we couldn’t be angry anymore. This sport has helped us and now we owe it to give back. We want to go as far as we possibly can in it and we know we have the potential. When we started watching the sport on YouTube ten years ago, we were looking at what people were lifting and thinking we could never do it and now we have surpassed what they were lifting,” he said. “The weekend I won the competition was Lena’s anniversary and it was the first time in 13 years that we missed it because we were up north. Doing this drives u to make her proud. It definitely has helped us mentally, a massive amount. If there are people suffering with their mental health, I recommend giving the sport a go. It’s not for everyone but you don’t know until you try.”

Dean himself has given a number of sports a go in recent years but Strongman is the one that he has remained devoted to. What is it about it that got him hooked and keeps him motivated?

“Firstly, I am extremely competitive, even with my brother. We’re friends in the gym, but when it comes to competition, that’s it. It is an individual sport. We just want to win. It’s nice to be able to lift things that most people can’t. You lift cars, flip cars, you lift big atlas stones and pull trucks,” he said.

“In this sport, there are over 100 different events. It’s just not just like powerlifting with a squat, a bench and a deadlift. In Strongman, it is not possible to be the best at everything, but it’s possible to be ok at everything. As long as you’re ok at everything, you have a very good chance at everything. Strongman used to be about who is the strongest man but it is not really anymore because you have to be fit, fast and adaptable.”

“If you can master this sport, in our opinion, there’s no other sport out there like it. You have to be an all-round elite athlete to do well in it. We respect every other sport, don’t get us wrong. But this is an individual sport, not a team one. You can’t afford to make a mistake and expect someone else to pick up after you. If you aren’t eating enough food, training right or sleeping right, it’s on you.”

After a very brief rest, the pair have returned to their training sessions which sees them do everything from flipping a car on a homemade car frame in their back garden, to pulling a lorry that their father drives in his job as a truck driver. The pair now have their sights set on the All-Ireland Championships in Limerick in August. For Dean, a long-term goal is to become the first Irish athlete to win the UK Strongest Man Competition, a feat he hopes to reach in the next two years. From there, both he and Dylan hope to keep pushing until they make it to the top.

“Because we are twins, we are now able to say we are Ireland’s Strongest Twins, soon to be World’s Strongest Twins. That is our aim. The ultimate aim is to be world champions.”