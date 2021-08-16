Webcam fundraiser exceeds €9k target

The webcam is being used at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Rosbercon.

FOR the past three months Rosbercon Parish have been seeking to raise funds for the recently installed webcam in Rosbercon Church and the newly updated website (rosberconparish.ie).

‘Between online and offline donations, we have now exceeded our target of €9,000,’ Fr Dan Cavanagh said.

‘This is a wonderful tribute to the generosity of our parishioners and our outside donors. We are truly grateful to you all.’

Fr Cavanagh said it has become clear over recent times that live streaming of services, once an option, is now essential.

‘The webcam is becoming the new normal for mass, weddings, funerals and other family celebrations such as anniversaries. Rather than having communities in church we have communities online. The webcam is a great asset to the parish and to those who wish to celebrate mass and other ceremonies with us from home.

‘Through the webcam, people now have the opportunity to participate in the mass and be with their loved ones in their time of need “together but apart”,’ Fr Cavanagh said.