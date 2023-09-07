Vast differences in Co Wexford towns commercial vacancy rates

New Ross has double the county average for commercial propertiess

The old garage on the quay in New Ross has been placed on the Derelict Sites Register. Photo: Mary Browne

The commercial vacancy rate in Wexford remained unchanged at 10.6pc in the twelve months to quarter 2023, with New Ross bucking the trend with a rate higher than 21pc – double the county average.

Co Wexford’s vacancy rate was lower than the national commercial vacancy rate of 14.1pc, the second lowest rate in the country, in fact.

Of the towns in Wexford analysed, New Ross had the highest commercial vacancy rate in Q2 2023 at 21.2pc, while Gorey had the lowest at 9.3pc, according to the latest GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Report.

Ballybofey in Co. Donegal, retained the top position as the town with the highest commercial vacancy rate in Ireland at 29.9pc in quarter two of 2023.

The commercial vacancy rate in Wexford stood at 10.6pc in June 2023, The commercial vacancy rate in Wexford was unchanged when compared to June 2022.

Commercial vacancy rates increased in 20 out of 26 counties in the twelve months to June 2023, with a total of 29,798 vacant commercial units recorded across Ireland.

There were 180,809 occupied commercial address points in Q2 2023, representing a decline of 874 on the corresponding figure in Q2 2022. Of these, 86.1pc were allocated to a specific sector.

The number of commercial units classified to an economic sector declined by 1,999 between Q2 2022 and Q2 2023. The services sector was hit the hardest, suffering a decline of 876 units, followed by the retail and wholesale sector which suffered a decline of 603 units.

Director, EY Economic Advisory Annette Hughes, said: “After several years of strong construction activity in the commercial sector, the increases we are seeing in commercial vacancy are to an extent unsurprising, with trends such as working from home, sustainability and energy efficiency likely having some impact.

"While there have been increases in the cost of doing business for some companies, the overall Irish economy remains in a good position, with further growth and increases in the numbers employed forecast. "