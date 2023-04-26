Use of deadly drug is on the rise in New Ross

The drug 'Snow Blow' has been linked to a spike in HIV cases.

A drug that goes by the street name of Snow Blow is having a devastating effect on young people in the New Ross area and has claimed the life of a man who availed of services in the New Ross town area, according to a drug support worker.

Coordinator of the Cornmarket Project, Paul Delaney said there has been an upsurge in illegal drug use in the New Ross area over recent months.

“This particular drug Snow Blow is a stimulant giving users a rush of energy, and comes in a white or off white powder form which users normally snort in a similar manner to cocaine. It’s often referred to as a poor person’s cocaine.”

He said local people are beginning to inject it in a similar manner to heroin.

Use of this drug can have devastating effects and Mr Delaney said that a client of the Cornmarket Project in New Ross who was using this drug, recently died after battling to break free from addiction to it.

He said that people injecting the drug also run the risk of contracting Hepatitis and HIV through sharing infected needles.

“Snow Blow has been appearing in different guises and is part of a package of psychoactive substances that is really embedded in New Ross.” He said the drug is imported from Eastern Europe and is highly addictive, adding that drug use is on the rise in New Ross.

“People become very dependent very quickly. The biggest problem with it, and the message we want to get out, is that young people are beginning to inject it to get the full whack out of it and that is really, really dangerous.”

A New Ross man was recently admitted to hospital having done so, while youths have had violent psychotic episodes in New Ross over recent months arising directly from using the drug.

Mr Delaney said sharing needles while using it poses huge risks, adding that young people –mainly males as young as 17 – are using Snow Blow in New Ross.

“It would normally take people who started using heroin when they were young years to get to the stage where they were injecting it but some people are injecting Snow Blow much quicker.”

The drug induces paranoia and is a stimulant drug leading to a toxic aggressive mix.

“Youths can feel the are omnipotent and are full of energy but they are also going through some paranoia. This can and has led to really violent incidents. We had some examples at our unit in New Ross.

“There are two places where you end up as a consequence of taking this drug. One is often Wexford General Hospital and aggression from using the drug can see you end up before a judge in court and you get in the whole court system. It really, really catches up to people.”

He said people can die if they mix it with alcohol.

The Cornmarket Project, which has been based in New Ross for over ten years, is a part of Wexford Local Development.

It supports substance misusers to move away from a life of illegal drug use and the clutches of addiction, back into being productive members of their communities.

The Cornmarket Project is based on Priory Quay in New Ross and offer a range of services to those affected by addiction and can be contacted on 087 1188445.