Upgrade to water supply in New Ross in the pipeline after major outage

NEW ROSS is to be fast tracked for an upgrade to its water pipe network following a major water outage in late April.

Businesses and home owners were left without water for up to 38 hours when two raw pipes burst, leading to a review of the town’s water infrastructure. A raw pipe burst twice between Ballylee and Castlemoyle in New Ross on Saturday, April 22, once in the afternoon and again in the evening – the first incident of its kind to happen for many years in New Ross. Water tankers were installed by council staff at the Apex pool entrance and at Marsh Lane.

Director for Services with Wexford County Council, Eamonn Hore said: “Irish Water have moved New Ross up on their agenda because the infrastructure in New Ross is old, stretching back 60 years. It needs to be upgraded.”

Mr Hore said compared to other Wexford towns, New Ross residents have not had to endure boil water notices. “This is because of the quality of the water. With New Ross it’s a mix of the old and the very new: old pipes and new ultra violet treatment.

“New Ross has a good water supply. The problem with New Ross is the very old pipes which over the years have worn away with the pressure, so Irish Water has given a commitment that we will get funding in the next couple of years to improve the water infrastructure.”