Unwanted New Ross Magdalene Laundry apartments in limbo

The apartments are located at the old Magdalene Good Shepherd laundry in New Ross, Co Wexford.

SUBSTANTIAL INVESTMENT is needed to develop modern apartment units at the old Good Shepherd, Mercy site in New Ross, with previous attempts to to house people there unsuccessful.

Approved Housing Body Respond said a Stage 1 application is being prepared to carry out works on the site in Irishtown, where an effective Magdalene laundry once operated under the power of the Good Shepherd nuns.

"Following discussions with Wexford County Council and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, a revised proposal to include works to the ground floor is to be considered,” a Respond spokesperson said.

"Respond is currently working on this and will be linking in with Wexford County Council and the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage for initial comment before an official stage 1 application will be submitted.”

The 19-unit apartment complex came up for discussion at a meeting between Respond representatives and council staff in early March.

The latest plan for the derelict apartments was to convert the 19 one-bed units into ten apartments.

The entire site was donated to Respond by the Sisters of Mercy many years ago and tenants were last in place in 2009.

To date, €1.97 million has been spent on the convent – €781,384 on the original works (1997) to and €1,187,800 on the works to the roof and windows.

"This is a listed building which means there are restrictions on what we can do, e.g. we cannot replace the windows with new ones, we can only cut out and repair damaged sections.”

New Ross Convent was originally tenanted in 1997. The existing units in the convent building were based on old development standards valid at the time (1990s) working within the limitations of the layout and primarily modelled as bedsit style accommodation. Additional land available on site was utilised to build additional housing, as supported by Wexford County Council.

Once this new housing was built in 2009, tenants from the convent were moved to the new build homes while major refurbishment was undertaken on the existing convent building to the roof and windows.

“These existing tenants did not wish to return to their original accommodation, preferring to stay in these newly built homes. This is a listed building which means there are restrictions on what we can do, e.g. we cannot replace the windows with new ones, we can only cut out and repair damaged sections. The hope was that the convent would be tenanted with new allocations once the refurbishment work was complete but this did not happen.”

Over the years, Respond, with Wexford County Council, continuously searched for occupants for the property and offered the apartments to numerous third party groups but without success.

“The building has a poor internal layout, it is currently in poor condition and is uninhabitable. The building requires substantial investment to bring the property to a level that would be deemed acceptable according to current standards.”