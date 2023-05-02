Tullogher Rosbercon vintage show draws crowd of over 5,000 people

Tullogher Rosbercon vintage day. From left; Zarah, Layla and Maddie Murray from New Ross with Daisy the dog. Photo; Mary Browne

An old tractor on display at the vintage day in Rosbercon.

The Tullogher Rosbercon Vintage & Classic Car Club vintage show and field day drew a crowd of over 5,000 people to Rosbercon Parish Centre for a day of family run and fantastic vintage machines from across Ireland.

One of the biggest vintage days out in the region, the show was officially opened by Deputy Verona Murphy and Cllr Anthony Connick.

More than 200 vintage cars, steam engines, lorries and tractors were on show and everyone enjoyed a variety of entertainment. This included a dog show, fun fair, social dancing, children’s races, wheel of fortune, lucky dip, hang tough, U9 hurling tournament, with numerous other events taking place.

The club was formed in 2008 and has hosted a field day every year (apart from during lockdown). The club has a membership of over 75 people and it took part in Patrick’s Day parades in both Kilkenny City and New Ross again this year. The highlight of the club’s history was hosting last year’s All-Ireland Vintage Day, which was a huge success.

PJ Murphy of the club said: “The weather was very good. It rained that morning and after the event was over but was dry throughout.”

He said the committee were thrilled to see such a large crowd attend, helping to raise money for local charities.

“There was family entertainment and adult entertainment on the day. As organisers, we’d like to thank all the vintage people who turned up, the general public for supporting us and the organising committee for running the event so smoothly.” He also thanked New Ross & District Pipe Band who performed several songs.