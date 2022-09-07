Tullogher Rosbercon vintage run to take place on September 18

Tullogher Rosbercon launch their vintage run which will be held on September 18th. Photo; Mary Browne

The annual Tullogher/Rosbercon vintage and classic club event takes place on Sunday, September 18, with everyone assembling at 11.30 a.m. at Rosbercon Parish Centre.

This is an event celebrating all things vintage in Irish life, with no modern vehicles on display. Tractors, cars, bikes and trucks will be on display, with a barbecue taking place afterwards.

Tractors will travel along Mile Bush road, Ballyneale and Tullogher, arriving in Listerlin at 2.15 p.m.

Cars will travel to New Ross, St Mullins, Graiguenamanagh, Insitioge and Listerlin.

Tractors and cars will leave Listerlin at 3.30 p.m., travel to Ballyreddy, Ballycurran, Shanbogh, arriving back sat Rosbercon parish Centre at 4.15 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go to local groups.

To confirm your entry to the event contact David on 087 7382301, Jamie on 087 6889137 or Fergus on 0-87 6746216.