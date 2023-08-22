Three rural Wexford communities boosted by new staff and website

Adamstown, Raheen and Clonroche areas to get increased services for vulnerable members of their communities

SUPPORT Services for people living in the Clonroche, Adamstown, Raheen areas have been boosted with new staff members appointed and the launch of a new use friendly website.

This is to meet a growing need of mental health and well-being assistance from those at risk of poverty, unemployed people, single parent families and if children are having difficulties in school

Family Resource Centre manager Nora Furlong said: “We are really excited about the future of what can happen in the three villages and we are really committed to supporting the families most in need of our services.”.

She said there are three new staff members for the development of outreach offices ‘which we are beginning to bring to life’.

“We have three new family resource workers. Amanda will be based in Adamstown, Aoife in Clonroche and Jane in Raheen and they are all part tie workers we have rebranded from Raheen Family Resource Centre to ARC. It formalises the expansion of those service.”

Raheen Community Development Group (CDG) are the voluntary board of management responsible for the delivery of services. ARC RFC.

“We also manage the day centre for older members of the community in Raheen and there are the child care services, also managed under the Raheen CDG. The remit of family support is to specifically support the more vulnerable families in the community, those at risk of poverty, unemployed, single parent families and if children are having difficulties in school.

“We have play therapy, adolescent and adult counselling and a community education programme which is about bringing people together and challenging rural isolation. We look at up-skilling people in certain areas and if we don’t have capacity to meet a need, we are a referral agency.”

Ms Furlong said family support is a style of work and a wide range of activities that strengthen positive informal social networks through community-based programmes and services. “Sometimes, when you are struggling and in need of support, picking up the phone and making that initial contact is really hard. We want people to know that they can connect with us in a way that works for them, whether that is through social media messaging, face to face drop in or by phone call. We hope that our new website aims to offer a welcoming and informative platform where people can find information and contact us from there.

“We have some really nice programmes coming up in September such as upcycling, mindfulness programme, digital skills, Healthy Cooking, basic sewing skills and more. We would love to hear from anyone who would like to connect to community and learn something new. These programmes are offered free of charge with thanks to funding from WWETB Community Education Reach programme.”

She said the recent upgrade and more accessible installation of the AED (Automated external defibrillator) – a vital piece of life saving equipment – is an extremely important community resource.

The device is located on the outside wall of A place to Grow childcare services, next to the Raheen community Hall. This is a collaborative initiative between ARC Family Resource Centre and Raheen Parish Committee who are organising training to take place in September with a date to be confirmed. Call 051 442888 to register a place.

Ms Furlong said ARC is best placed now to roll out new initiatives.

“We have run well-being and creativity workshops with the teenagers and have been exploring values that are important to them. We’re looking to connect with teenagers in the area with a view to setting up an after schools teenage programme in Adamstown. We are working on developing a women’s initiative in Adamstown, a new Traveller visibility programme in Clonroche and we are continuing to build on the existing services as well.”

Community education, yoga and gardening, sewing, up-cycling programmes are also being developed.

“All this work and our summer camps is all very visible, but a lot of the work goes unseen: the visit to the house and the support work.” The Tusla funded community resource service’s priority is to work with families and children.

Ms Furlong said it is essential to build trust and relationships with the families that need the support most. “Even rolling out our summer camps gives us a chance to build a good relationship with the parents and the children and a great relationship with the schools.”

ARC services run throughout the year.

“January is a very busy month for us. When we come back after Christmas there is a huge amount of referrals for our play therapy and counselling services. The summer gets very busy with summer camps and our community education programme runs throughout the year as well.”

She said: “As there is more awareness created around what play therapy can offer a child, that increases demand. This is one to one therapy. There is increased need from families and lack of support in other areas. A lot of our referrals for play therapy come through the schools.”

In some instances it’s beyond ARC’s remit to help a child directly if the child has a certain diagnosis.

Working with Youth New Ross and other agencies, a Rainbows programme will be rolled out at ARC, for children affected by bereavement or separation.

She said New Ross would really benefit from a family resource centre. “There are five in Co Wexford at the moment. I haven’t heard of any plans for another.” Ms Furlong said there are huge waiting lists for CAMHS and more resourcing is needed across the board, adding that early intervention is key when it comes to helping young people.

“If CAMHS could be dealt at community level for those with lesser needs it would reduce those lists. We get funding to work with ten children through play therapy a year. We get a lot more referrals from that so we have to resource that from other sources. We are constantly fundraising and because we are working with children from a very young age, right up into adulthood, we have part time staff too, so there is no end to our needs.” Ms Furlong said ARC staff are working with Ukrainian residents in Cedar Lodge and the Horse and Hound to engage families in services they provide such as the Parent & Toddler group, their Community Education programmes and summer camps and to sign post people to relevant services where necessary.”

She said there was a lot more need to work with Ukrainian people last year.

“I think now as Ukrainian communities arrive, the systems and supports are more in place to meet their needs. The families change a lot so sometimes we might have a really big cohort of families to work with and then they might get re-located. Some are being moved by the authorities.”

ARC has launched its new website, www.arcfrc.ie

“I would hope that the website gives people a better sense of what family support work is about and what services we can provide. It’s another avenue for people to contact us.”

She said family support drop ins will start soon every Friday morning in Adamstown community centre. There is an ARC office on the main street in Clonroche, with drop in facilities planned there also.

ARC FRC can be contacted by email, phone or social media.