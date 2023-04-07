Three Co Wexford archaeological projects receive €100,000 each in funding

Funding has been awarded to three archaeological heritage projects in the New Ross district as part of the Community Monuments Fund for 2023. Works to protect and promote Barrystown Mine, Mountgarret Castle, and Tellarought Castle have been allocated funding of €100,000 as part of a scheme which has seen €8m granted for projects across the country.

Mountgarret Castle is the largest Norman tower house in Wexford, dating back to circa 1409, and although it has suffered some collapses in recent years the hope is that this funding will make it a viable tourism attraction for the region. The engine house at Barrystown Mine is believed to have been in use up to the mid-1800s but the mine itself dates back to the 8th century.

According to historical records it supplied ore to the mint at Clonmines across Bannow Bay in the time of King Charles 1, although that working ceased in 1565. Some 445 tonnes of ore is recorded from extraction between 1847 and 1850.

Tellarought Castle is a ruined Tower House possibly dating to the Norman period. The tower is located adjacent to St. Brigid's Well, which was believed by some local people to have special healing properties. A small stream also runs under the road beside the tower.

The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection, and promotion of local monuments and historic sites, in alignment with the aims of the Government’s new heritage plan, Heritage Ireland 2030, and the Climate Change Sectoral Adaptation Plan. The scheme contains a range of measures that seek to enable conservation to be carried out on archaeological monuments in need of urgent support, encourage access to these monuments and improve their presentation, and build resilience to enable these monuments to withstand the effects of climate change.

Announcing the funding, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD said, “This fund has supported over 330 projects since its establishment in 2020, making a tangible, positive impact to the medieval forts and churches and the historic graveyards and castles into which the lives of our ancestors are woven, along with our own, connecting us to our ancient past. It is also, of course, an investment in our future: in the ongoing care, conservation and promotion of these remarkable monuments and historic sites, and in the communities and heritage professionals who expertly manage the effort to conserve, protect and share them. I’d like to thank all of this year’s applicants for their efforts, and wish the successful grantees the very best of luck with their projects.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, TD, said: “When we established the Community Monuments Fund in 2020, we did so with the objective of supporting the heritage sector and providing an effective way to assist Local Authorities and custodians in protecting Ireland’s remarkable yet vulnerable archaeological heritage. I am also delighted to see many archaeological monuments in private ownership benefitting – a recognition of the custodianship which is so important to the protection of Ireland’s archaeological heritage.”