Taoiseach Leo Varadkar vows support for Wexford tornado victims – ‘We’re going to try sort something out’

While it was all sunshine and smiles as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made his way around the Bannow Rathangan Show, things took a more serious turn as he was approached by a group next to the Fine Gael tent. Among their number were people who were at a financial loss of thousands as homes and businesses were destroyed by a mini-tornado which battered villages such as Clongeen and Foulksmills in November of last year.