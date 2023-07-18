Wexford

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar vows support for Wexford tornado victims – ‘We’re going to try sort something out’

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar photographed at Bannow Rathangan agricultural show with Walter Kent show president and Betty Stafford show chairperson. Photo; Mary Browne

Pádraig Byrne
Wexford People

While it was all sunshine and smiles as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar made his way around the Bannow Rathangan Show, things took a more serious turn as he was approached by a group next to the Fine Gael tent. Among their number were people who were at a financial loss of thousands as homes and businesses were destroyed by a mini-tornado which battered villages such as Clongeen and Foulksmills in November of last year.