Tadhg Furlong's mother Margaret lines out for the last time as principal of dynamic Wexford school

Margaret Furlong leaves a hugely positive legacy as she retires from Ballycullane NS

Margaret Furlong who retired as principal from Ballycullane school. Fr. William Byrne makes a presentation to Margaret on behalf of the Board of Management. Photo; Mary Browne

Ballycullane National School held a retirement function this week to bid farewell to Margaret Furlong who has served as the school’s principal for just under 11 years.

Mrs Furlong, who lives nearby in Campile, completed 40 years of service as a primary school teacher this year and is the proud mother of Ireland tight head prop Tadhg who was part of the Grand Slam winning Irish team under Johnny Sexton this year.

Speaking at the event, Chairperson of the Board of Management, Fr. Willie Byrne thanked Mrs Furlong for her loyal service to the school and commended her for the energy and dynamism she brought to the role. He listed the significant improvements that have been made to the school building during her time as principal and the numerous artistic and sporting initiatives that the pupils of Ballycullane NS have participated in under her leadership.

Vice-Principal Abi Walsh expressed her appreciation for Mrs. Furlong’s endeavour to promote excellence in teaching and learning. Pupils of the school expressed their appreciation through singing and playing music. The event was attended by members of the board of management, parents’ council as well as parents, children and staff of the school. Mrs. Furlong will be affectionately remembered by the whole school community.