Suspected cocaine and cannabis seized by gardai in New Ross

Around €4,500 in suspected cocaine was seized from a man in Pearse Park, New Ross, on Good Friday, April 7, by community policing guards.

The guards were alerted to activity at a picnic table and having spoken with a group of local people, searched a backpack and found suspected cocaine.

A local man in his twenties was arrested and the drugs have been sent for analysis.

On the following day a house at Graigue, Bannow, was searched by gardaí executing a search warrant and a quantity of suspected cannabis, with an estimated value of €2,000 was seized.

The matter is under investigation.