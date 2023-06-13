Surprise party for renowned Wexford choreographer to celebrate anniversary show

Ann Marie Cooney photographed with family and friends at a surprise party in the Theatre Tavern to mark her stage school 25th anniversary. Photo; Mary Browne

THERE was a great buzz of excitement in St Michael’s Theatre in New Ross recently when renowned choreographer and dance teacher Anne Marie Cooney staged her 25th anniversary show.

One of the most highly regarded and respected names within the theatrical world, not just in New Ross but also across the county, her annual end of year shows in St Michael’s are legendary.

This year was no exception with a capacity crowd witnessing fantastic performances from her pupils. Some of Anne Marie’s past pupils even returned for the show and took part in some of the routines.

However, there was a surprise in store for Anne Marie herself when she was given a surprise party in the Theatre Tavern to mark her milestone anniversary.

The party was organised by family and friends who took great delight in acknowledging the outstanding contribution Anne Marie has made to the world of local theatre over the last 25 years.

Music was provided by Seamus Power and a specially commissioned cake was created to mark the occasion.

However, Anne Marie shows no sign of taking it easy any time soon and with her sights set firmly on the future she is now taking bookings for her forthcoming summer camp which will take place from Monday, July 3, to Friday, July 7, from 10.30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The summer camp will cater for children aged between 4 and 12, and will take place in the YMCA Hall in New Ross.

To register contact Anne Marie directly on 086 8179098.