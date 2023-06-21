Stately Wexford gardens at Kilmokea to welcome Shakespeare, art and fun

Plein Air artists will be selling their works at the event.

'Open Air' theatre returns to Kilmokea gardens with a performance of 'A Midsummer Night’s Dream' on Saturday, June 24.

An exhibition of garden paintings and a performance of ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ will take place on Saturday, June 24 in Kilmokea Gardens, Great Island.

The exhibition launch is at 4 p.m., with the open-air garden theatre.

The celebration begins with the official launch of the exhibition of garden paintings by the South East Plein Air artists at 4 p.m. in the conservatory with elderflower cordial and home baked treats for all. By kind permission of Mark and Emma Hewlett, guests can enjoy the unveiling of beautiful paintings with the rare opportunity to purchase before they hang for the month of July.

This precedes ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ Open-air Garden Theatre. Gates open at 5 p.m. to set up your picnic on the lawn for the 6 p.m. performance.

Kilmokea regulars Chapterhouse Theatre Company are performing Shakespeare’s best-loved romantic comedy.

Described as being one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies, it can be enjoyed by all age groups.

Some reviews of the show include: “Let yourself be whisked away on an enchanting journey to the most magical of forests and meet bewitched lovers, playful fairies, and hilarious travelling players.

“Beautifully designed Elizabethan costumes, a wonderful musical score and fine performances come together to make this an evening of unmissable summer garden theatre.”

Tickets are available to purchase on kilmokea.com.